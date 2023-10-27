Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time

A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so "obviously dangerous" that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.

At 2:15 p.m., Bogacz made a "sudden and dangerous lane change, passing a vehicle on the right before flipping in the air five times." The driver of the taxi suffered a hand and head injury and still has limited mobility in his hand, Newton-Smith wrote. The passenger had head, shoulder and knee injuries and lost sight in one eye.

That pressing issue was a family member with a drinking problem, the judge wrote. But she did not accept that as an excuse. The sentence is on the tougher end, said Jess Spieker of Friends and Families for Safe Streets, pointing to other cases where a driver's actions resulted in death but didn't necessarily result in jail time.Spieker said judges should consider restorative justice measures like ordering training and community service that could include talks to younger drivers to warn them about behaviour that could result in injuries and death. headtopics.com

