Video: Sault murder-suicide addressed in legislature

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie has made national and international headlines over the past few days, as details continue to emerge about the Monday night shooting rampage that left five dead, including three innocent children.

On Thursday, the murder-suicide was front and centre at the Ontario Legislature, where NDP leader Marit Stiles led off Question Period with the tragic events in the Sault. Stiles specifically grilled the Ford government on why it hasn't declared intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic — a key recommendation from the recent coroner's inquest into the murders of three women in Renfrew County.

Sault Ste. Marie City Council will debate a motion next week to join other cities in declaring IPV an epidemic.

'It's grim:' Community devastated by shooting deaths in Sault Ste. MarieSAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Halloween decorations still fluttered from the front porch of a home in Sault Ste.

