Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debut

Universal Pictures bet on a day-and-date release on the weekend before Halloween, sending it to 3,675 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, while also making it available for Peacock subscribers, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. The movie also opened in 64 markets internationally, where it’s expected to gross $52.6 million, giving the film a $130.6 million global launch – the biggest of any horror released this year.

“Our marketing department continues to be one of the great superpowers we have at Universal," he said. While the game’s fanbase was strong, and passionate, the movie took many years to make. Producer Jason Blum said in an interview with IGN earlier this year that he was made fun of for pursuing an adaptation.

And it paid off: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is his company’s biggest opening of all time, surpassing “Halloween’s” domestic and global debut. It's also Blumhouse's 19th No. 1 debut, which Orr noted is an “amazing accomplishment.” headtopics.com

While the numbers aren't surprising for anyone who knows the game's audience, it is still notable for a generation not known for making theatrical moviegoing a priority.Audiences gave the film an A- CinemaScore, which could be promising for future weekends too.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” did not score well with critics, however. It currently has a dismal 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote that it “has to go down as one of the poorest films in any genre this year.” But like many other horror movies, it appears to be critic-proof. headtopics.com

Third place went to Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which added $9 million in its second weekend, bringing its total domestic earnings to $40.7 million, according to Paramount. With an additional $14.1 million from international showings, the film's global total now stands at over $88 million.

And “The Exorcist: Believer” rounded out the top five with $3.1 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its domestic earnings to just shy of $60 million.

Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130M global debutFilm stars Josh Hutcherson, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard Read more ⮕

Universal Pictures' 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Biggest Horror Film Launch of the YearUniversal Pictures' 'Five Nights at Freddy's' has a global launch of $130.6 million, making it the biggest horror release of the year. The film, based on the popular video game series, was praised for its targeted marketing campaign and strong debut. Read more ⮕

Grain farmers affected by seaway strike, mediation talks initiatedGrain farmers face difficulties due to seaway strike, while both sides agree to mediate the situation. Israeli media also becomes a platform for Israel's message amidst the trauma caused by a Hamas attack. The Canadian Real Estate Association lowers its forecast for home sales and prices this year. The video game adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' achieves a global debut of $130 million. As the death toll surpasses 8,000 and Israel expands its ground offensive, thousands of people loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Blue Jays Have Five Gold Glove Finalists, Vlad Not NominatedThe Gold Glove finalist announcements happened this morning. Five Blue Jays are finalists: José Berríos, Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier. Sense prevails, Vlad wasn’t nominated. The team says that Roger Centre seats have been taken to the dump. Read more ⮕

Bitcoin Whales Buy BTC Worth Over $1 Billion in Last Five DaysBitcoin whales have purchased BTC worth more than $1 billion in just the last five days, showing their confidence in the coin. However, BTC's price has only moved marginally over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in growth momentum. Read more ⮕

Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week(Bloomberg) -- Soaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil... Read more ⮕