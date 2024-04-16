Victoria's Favourite Elephant Seal Emerson Returns to Town

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has confirmed that Victoria ’s favourite stair-climbing, beach-lounging elephant seal is back in town, less than a week after he was relocated.
It was the fifth time Emerson had been relocated by DFO since his first appearance at Whiffin Spit in May 2023. “One amazing critter,” Davies said of Emerson, who is believed to have made the journey from the beach — believed to be located in the Barkley Sound area — in just six days.“Everyone, they just all called it Emerson,” he said. “But that might just be the new collective term for elephant seals at this point.”
Regardless of the seal’s identity, beachgoers gave it a wide berth. “Everyone was very respectful,” Ashurt said.
Elephant Seal Victoria Relocation Department Of Fisheries And Oceans Beach
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »