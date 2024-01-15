Victoria Police Department Ends Hiring Incentive for Experienced Officers

The Victoria Police Department is ending a $20,000 hiring incentive for experienced police officers. Despite criticism from other Canadian police chiefs, 18 officers were hired with the incentive. Three officers have since resigned, and the department is trying to recover the bonus from one of them. The hiring bonus helped improve staffing levels, according to Victoria police Chief Del Manak. However, many police departments in Canada are still facing challenges with recruitment and retention.





Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened herA woman claims that a suspended police officer in Victoria threatened her. The Whitecaps move their Champions Cup game due to a scheduling conflict. A seniors group questions the province's decision not to cover the cost of a new vaccine. Marina Goodyear confronts her father in court for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother. A survey reveals low optimism about the future of Canada's middle class. A volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland. Jonathan Majors is convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Police appeal for help in locating missing man in Greater VictoriaPolice in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks. Timothy Keeling was last seen wearing red swimming trunks in downtown Victoria on Nov. 26. His car was later found in the 300 block of Beach Drive along the south Oak Bay waterfront.

Canada's Oldest Chinatown in Victoria Faces ChangesThe 500 block of Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria, known as Chinatown, is facing changes as the oldest Chinese business, Loy Sing, prepares for retirement. The area has become more multicultural with the addition of non-Chinese shops and eateries.

Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Saanich Police OfficerA Saanich woman, known as Devon, has accused an on-duty police officer of sexually touching her during their meetings. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner rejected the department's initial reports twice before accepting the third report on Dec. 1, 2023.

Video shows stolen car crashing into unmarked police vehicles in EtobicokeA video has been released showing the moment a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles in Etobicoke while trying to evade arrest. The incident occurred when members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force were attempting a vehicle stop and the suspect deliberately struck the unmarked cars. Two suspects were extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary HomePolice were called to a home in Calgary to check on the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from for several days. The woman, identified as pilot Christina Thomson, was found deceased along with another individual. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

