Victoria Hospitalist Warns of Massive Scale Addictions with Prescription-Free Access to Opioids

A Victoria hospitalist is warning that if the province opens up access to a greater variety of highly addictive and potent opioids without a prescription or supervision, new addictions will occur “on a massive scale.” Dr. Mark Mallet was reacting to a call by chief coroner Lisa Lapointe this month for prescription-free access to a wider array of quality controlled opioids and stimulants to reduce illicit drug overdose deaths. The recommendation is based on the advice of a B.C.

Coroner Service 21-member death review panel in a report released Nov. 1. Unregulated-drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in B.C. for those ages 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined, according to the coroners service. About 225,000 people in B.C. use unregulated drugs, including 100,000 who have an opioid-use disorder, prompting calls for increased access to a safer drug supply to prevent people from being poisoned by the toxic illicit-drug suppl





