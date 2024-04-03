Victoria County Seeks New Administrative Location for Municipal Offices

The Municipality of Victoria County is seeking consultants to find a new administrative location for its municipal offices. The current courthouse building is deemed too costly to repair and upgrade, and it does not meet the province's new accessibility building codes.

County Warden Bruce Morrison emphasized the need for compliance and the financial considerations involved.

