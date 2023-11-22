Victoria Councillor Discusses Provincial Laws to Streamline Housing Development

A commentary by a Victoria councillor who is also a Capital Regional District director and vice-chair of the Capital Regional Housing Corp. The province has brought forth a raft of legislation to streamline housing development. These much-needed provincial laws will fundamentally change the way that housing gets built.

When combined with policies and regulations that Victoria has recently enacted, we have the necessary tools to respond to the housing crisis, which means, amongst other things, rapidly adding market and non-market housing. Let’s review some of the provincial laws that are coming into effect during the fall session. Bill 43, the Housing Supply Act, gives the housing minister the authority to set housing targets for a municipality, and to issue specific directives to require the municipality to enact or amend bylaws, issue or reject permits, and ensure that a sufficient housing supply is buil





