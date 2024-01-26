Victoria Council Approves Massive Development Project

After decades of planning and discussion, Victoria council has voted in favour one of the largest development projects in the city’s history. On Thursday night, after weeks of public input, council voted 7-2 in favour of moving ahead with the Roundhouse at Bayview Place, a massive development on a 10-acre piece of land in Vic West. Mayor Marrianne Alto voted in favour of the project along with Councillors Matt Dell, Jeremy Caradonna, Krista Loughton, Chris Coleman, Dave Thompson and Susan Kim.

Councillors Stephen Hammond and Marg Gardiner voted against the project. While the rezoning bylaw still needs to be adopted, which will happen at a later date, Thursday’s vote is a major step forward in a project that’s been stalled for years. The project would include nine buildings, ranging from 10 to 32-stories each, with a total of more than 2,000 residential units. That total includes 215 affordable rental units, as well as another 1,870 residential units. Some 60,000 square feet of retail space and a childcare facility is also part of the pla





CHEK_News » / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.