Victoria Coun. Susan Kim Refuses to Resign Amid Controversial Open Letter

Victoria Coun. Susan Kim says she will not resign from council and regrets how her name on a controversial open letter regarding the Israel-Hamas war has polarized the community. “I am sorry for how this matter has pulled me away from the work of this city,” Kim said in a statement late Monday. “I will continue to serve out the rest of my term to the best of my abilities on behalf of those who have entrusted me with this privilege.

” Kim’s name was prominently featured in an open letter that cast doubt on the validity of reports of sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. It was signed by 2,100 others that calls for Canadian political leaders to seek an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza. The letter begins with, “We, the undersigned, residing in so-called Canada” and criticizes federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, claiming he “repeated the unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence.” Since the letter has been publicized in international media, thousands have signed a petition calling for Kim’s censure, and B.C





JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would "crush and destroy" Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a "dead man.

