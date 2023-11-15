Victoria Clinic Introduces Automated Breast-Imaging Ultrasound Machine

A Victoria clinic has introduced an automated breast-imaging ultrasound machine that can scan five times the number of patients compared to a traditional handheld probe. The machine at West Coast Medical Imaging scans about 16 women a day, compared to three with the handheld probe. This technology is the first of its kind in British Columbia and offers improved efficiency in breast screening.

