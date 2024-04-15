Victoria Beckham Demands Return of Summer Stock from Matches

Victoria Beckham put her foot down and demanded the return of her summer stock from Matches following the collapse of the prominent fashion firm.
“Since Frasers Group acquired Matches, the business has consistently missed its business plan targets and, notwithstanding support from the group, has continued to make material losses,” Frasers told shareholders last month. “Matches is continuing to sell designer clothing online, and has promised to pay for it all. But some brands, like VB, have insisted on getting the stock back so they can sell it themselves,” a VB source told the outlet.
The Spice Girl alum is collaborating with Mango for a launch that is expected to take place later this monthAs Victoria seeks to expand her fashion career, fans are awaiting her collaboration with Mango, which is seen as her first step into making her pricey collection of slip dresses, knitwear, and accessories more pocket-friendly.
Victoria Beckham Matches Summer Stock Collapse Fashion VB Label Return Payment
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »