Victoria-based Firms Honored at B.C. Construction Association Awards

Two Victoria -based firms, Houle Electric and Heritage Masonry , have been recognized with awards from the B.C. Construction Association . Houle Electric was recognized as a ' builder's code champion ' for its work in advancing the culture of the construction industry. Heritage Masonry was recognized in the leadership category for its outstanding contributions to the industry.

The awards highlight the importance of recruiting and retaining diverse talent in the construction workforce shortage in British Columbia

