Victor Hedman recalls his NHL debut

Victor Hedman, the second overall pick in the NHL Draft, reminisces about his North American debut and playing alongside former teammates who are now coaches.

Just months after being selected second overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL Draft in Montréal, Victor Hedman made his North American debut. “At Philips Arena in Atlanta. I had Mattias Öhlund as my defensive partner. I had an assist on a Martin St-Louis goal, a backdoor tap-in, so that was quite special. Then I remember we lost 5–2 and that Tobias Enström was on the other side along with Zach Bogosian, whom I’ve played with a lot in recent years.

Ilya Kovalchuk and Johan Hedberg were also there,” says Hedman, starting to laugh. “Now (Hedberg) is coaching in the SHL. That’s when you realize you’re getting a bit older yourself, when players you’ve played with and against become coaches.” Hedman remembers a lot from his debut – except perhaps the most impressive fact: that he played 26:27 as an 18-year-old rookie. “I forgot that I played so much” he says. “They probably wanted to see what I was capable of right away (laughs). But that’s something I’ll remember. It was a very special feeling to debut in the NHL – and it’s been a long time no

