Verified USD Foundation Launches Community-Driven Stablecoin USDV

The Verified USD Foundation has announced the launch of Verified USD (USDV), a community-driven stablecoin fully backed by the unrivaled on-chain transparency and stability of a basket of tokenized US Treasury Bills (T-bills). A native omnichain stablecoin compatible with the ERC-20 standard, each USDV is pegged to the equivalent value of 1 US dollar. USDV’s underlying reserve of tokenized real-world assets (RWA) is a compelling alternative to legacy stablecoins.

Apart from a stable value derived from the underlying on-chain T-bills, USDV offers real-time verification through proof-of-reserve, bridging the information gap between stablecoin issuer, verified minters, and holders. The Verified USD Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a sustainable and progressive stablecoin ecosystem that enables equitable value-sharing among the community of contributors who are critical for stablecoin use cases and adoptio

