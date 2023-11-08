Venezuela and France's M&P Sign Chevron-Style Deal for Oil

Venezuela and France's M&P have signed a Chevron-style deal for oil. The deal aims to boost Venezuela's oil production and help alleviate its economic crisis. Under the agreement, M&P will invest in Venezuela's oil sector and receive a share of the oil produced. This deal comes as Venezuela continues to face US sanctions and struggles with hyperinflation and a collapsing economy.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Germany, France, Italy Sign Rocket-Launcher Deal to Rival SpaceXGermany, France and Italy signed a deal on space policy covering the financing of launchers and boosting innovation and competition in the sector in Europe as the continent tries to catch up with rivals from China and the US SpaceX.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: A Sign Of The Times: Real Estate Ads Are Back In Full ForceLaura has covered real estate in Toronto, New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles. Before coming to STOREYS as a staff writer, she worked as the Toronto Urbanized Editor for Daily Hive.

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: 43 Craziest Stories Of Patients With Minor Symptoms That Turned Out To Be Serious SituationsIf you need a sign to check your health regularly and not ignore symptoms - this is your sign.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Venezuela urges judges to stop resumption of ICC probeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Venezuela urges judges to stop resumption of ICC probeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Taiwan’s Exports Fell in October in Sign Demand Remains WeakTaiwan’s exports fell in October, tempering earlier signs of optimism that global demand for the island’s tech products is rebounding.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »