Veilleux confident ahead of start on one of college football’s biggest stages

The reality of chasing big football dreams in Canada is that young players usually have to invent their own paths to greatness.

Martin had an office adorned with pictures of Peyton Manning, so he was hardly disappointed when his son was moved from left tackle to quarterback in his second season and immediately showed instincts for the game’s most important position.

Martin and his wife, Lynn, will be among the 77,000-plus who will pack Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, when Veilleux will lead his team against the Fighting Irish on one of the most iconic stages in all of college football. headtopics.com

“It’s just another game on the schedule but it’s also a great opportunity and an even greater challenge,” said Veilleux this week. “I feel like once you get put in those environments you either rise to the occasion or you fall, and I feel like the environment itself will just bring the best out of me and my teammates.”

Veilleux is the first Canadian to start at quarterback for a Power Five conference school since another Ottawa native, Jesse Palmer, started for Florida in the late 1990s and early 2000s. While his NFL experience was limited to a mini-camp invite with the Seattle Seahawks, witnessing his journey and getting to know O’Connor was a huge influence on Veilleux, who quickly became focused on the path he would have to take to become an NFL quarterback. headtopics.com

“He was really competitive, that’s the first thing I noticed. He had the right mindset … he dreamed big,” O’Connor said of Veilleux. “I’m just happy to say I’m a part of his journey. Man, I’m looking forward to seeing him go out at Notre Dame. It’s really special to see these kids from Canada get these opportunities.”

