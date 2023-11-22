Vehicle Explosion at Canada-U.S. Border Crossing

A vehicle crashed into a Canada-U.S. border crossing and exploded, killing two people. Authorities confirm it was an accident and not an act of terrorism. The vehicle crashed into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection booth at a high speed, causing it to explode upon impact. The debris was spread out over several checkpoint booths. The incident is currently under investigation.





