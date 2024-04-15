Vegas Overcomes 3-Goal Deficit to Win in OT

NHL roundup: Vegas overcomes 3-goal hole to win in OT NHL roundup: Vegas overcomes 3-goal hole to win in OT Tomas Hertl scored on a deflection 1:23 into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights , behind a pair of goals by William Karlsson , rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, which is one point behind the second-place Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division. Colorado has one game remaining, while Winnipeg has two.Seth Jarvis scored two power play goals in the third period and Carolina defeated host Chicago, keeping alive the possibility of finishing with the best record in the NHL.
Jordan Kyrou, Kasperi Kapanen and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who won for the third time in their last four games.Nazem Kadri scored twice in the third period amid his second consecutive three-point game and Andrei Kuzmenko scored once with an assist to lead host Calgary to a comeback victory over Arizona.
NHL Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche Overtime Comeback William Karlsson Tomas Hertl
