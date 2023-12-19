Vatican Allows Catholic Priests to Bless Same-Sex Couples

Pope Francis gives a blessing at the end of the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, on Dec. 13. The Vatican formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, the Vatican announced Monday, a radical shift in policy that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

But while the Vatican statement was heralded by some as a step toward breaking down discrimination in the Catholic Church, some LGBTQ+ advocates warned it underscored the church’s idea that gay couples remain inferior to heterosexual partnerships. The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October. In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if the blessings weren’t confused with the ritual of marriage. The new document repeats that condition and elaborates on it, reaffirming that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman





