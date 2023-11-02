Vanguard Takes Final Step to Exit China, Dismantling Last Team

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm sold its 49% stake in a robo-advisory joint venture with Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. last month, adding that it will provide support till the end of the year to smooth the transition for clients.

Vanguard is reversing its strategy by leaving the world’s second-largest economy, where it once saw significant potential. Global competitors including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International Ltd. have boosted their onshore presence with fully-owned fund units betting on the nation’s economic growth and pension reforms.

