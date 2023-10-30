Vandalism rebates available to B.C. small businesses

Small B.C. businesses will soon be eligible to get government funds to clean up after vandals or prevent vandalism.

The Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation announced Sunday that up to $2,000 will be available starting in November for businesses to recover the costs of vandalism, such as replacing broken glass and cleaning up graffiti.

“Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own,” said Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey in a release. The $10.5-million rebate program opens on Nov. 22, offering up to $2,000 for vandalism repairs and up to $1,000 for prevention measures. The applications can be for any vandalism since Jan. 1 so businesses can recoup costs incurred this year. headtopics.com

“As a business owner, the costs of property damage have been very frustrating and I’m glad to see government support on the way,” said Vince Marino, the owner of Junction Public House in Vancouver. The rebate program is being handled by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and applications can be made at bcchamber.org. It is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible repair work includes replacing broken glass and graffiti removal, and eligible prevention measures include installing security cameras or gates.

Spray Paint Vandalism on Cornell Campus RoadMessages such as 'Zionism=Racism' were spray painted on the main sidewalk of Campus Road, causing controversy amidst pro-Israel and pro-Palestine students and faculty. Read more ⮕

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕

BNP Head Says ECB Shouldn’t Delay Starting to Cut Interest RatesBNP Paribas SA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said the European Central Bank shouldn’t wait long to start easing monetary policy in order to protect the euro-area economy. Read more ⮕

Here's where you can get a COVID-19 or flu shot in Ottawa starting todayStarting today, anyone in Ottawa six months of age or older is eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot. Read more ⮕

The Federal Reserve is starting to put a stranglehold around Corporate AmericaKeep an eye on the long tentacles of the Federal Reserve. Read more ⮕

PWHL Player Navigates Logistics of Starting a New LeagueAs the PWHL aims to launch a six-team league, players like Dominika Lásková are facing challenges in finding housing and managing schedules across multiple countries. Read more ⮕