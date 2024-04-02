Vancouver Whitecaps to Benefit from Alphonso Davies's Future Transfer

Count the Vancouver Whitecaps among those watching Alphonso Davies’s future with Bayern Munich with interest. The Whitecaps will benefit from any future transfer, thanks to a sell-on clause negotiated in the Canadian star’s sale to the German powerhouse in July, 2018. At the time, the Whitecaps said the fixed transfer fee and “additional compensation” could total more than US$22-million ($29.8-million), a then-record for the league.

A Whitecaps spokesman confirmed that the transfer agreement included the MLS team getting a percentage of the transfer fee if Bayern sells him. The spokesman declined to detail the sell-on percentage, but with Davies linked to a move to Real Madrid worth in excess of $50-million it could prove to be a generous return. Clubs can negotiate to include a sell-on percentage in a transfer dea

