Vancouver Whitecaps to Benefit from Alphonso Davies' Future Transfer

Count the Vancouver Whitecaps among those watching Alphonso Davies' future with Bayern Munich with interest. The Whitecaps will benefit from any future transfer, thanks to a sell-on clause negotiated in the Canadian star's sale to the German powerhouse in July 2018. At the time, the Whitecaps said the fixed transfer fee and "additional compensation" could total more than US$22 million, a then-record for the league.

A Whitecaps spokesman confirmed that the transfer agreement included the MLS team getting a percentage of the transfer fee if Bayern sells him. The spokesman declined to detail the sell-on percentage, but with Davies linked to a move to Real Madrid worth in excess of $50 million it could prove to be a generous return. Clubs can negotiate to include a sell-on percentage in a transfer dea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Confidence key as surging Vancouver Whitecaps get set to face RSLVANCOUVER — The surging Vancouver Whitecaps are trying to strike a delicate balance.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Confidence key as surging Vancouver Whitecaps get set to face RSLVANCOUVER — The surging Vancouver Whitecaps are trying to strike a delicate balance.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Bayern Munich makes final offer to Canadian Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real MadridDavies’s contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if he decides not to extend

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Bayern Munich makes final offer to keep star Canadian left back Alphonso DaviesAlphonso Davies's contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if the Canadian decides not to extend.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Canada's Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich game after taking boot to the faceMUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies' first start since a knee injury lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against Mainz.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canada's Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich game after taking boot to the faceMUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies' first start since a knee injury lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against Mainz.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »