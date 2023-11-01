Vancouver’s Pettersson named NHL’s 2nd star for October

Pettersson ranked second in the NHL with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) cross nine contests to propel Vancouver to a 6-2-1 record in October.Pastrnak had eight goals and six assists in nine games to guide Boston to an 8-0-1 October.READ ALSO: Pettersson nets Halloween hat trick as Canucks beat Predators 5-2

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNew Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL's three stars of October.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Canucks Defeat Predators 5-2 with Pettersson's Hat TrickThe Vancouver Canucks secure a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators, with Elias Pettersson scoring a hat trick. The Canucks took the lead in the second period and maintained it throughout the game. The Predators had several missed opportunities to score in the first period. A moment of silence was held for Adam Johnson, who tragically passed away in an on-ice accident.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Pettersson scores second career hat trick as Canucks beat Predators 5-2Elias Pettersson scores hat trick as Vancouver Canucks beat Nashville Predators 5-2

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕