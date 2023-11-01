HEAD TOPICS

Vancouver’s Pettersson named NHL’s 2nd star for October

TerraceStandard1 min.

New Jersey centre Jack Hughes was 1st and Boston right wing David Pastrnak 3rd

Pettersson ranked second in the NHL with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) cross nine contests to propel Vancouver to a 6-2-1 record in October.Pastrnak had eight goals and six assists in nine games to guide Boston to an 8-0-1 October.READ ALSO: Pettersson nets Halloween hat trick as Canucks beat Predators 5-2

