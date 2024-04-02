Vancouver's 1045 Haro Street Receivership Case Progresses to Sale Stage

The developer of 1045 Haro Street was placed under receivership in January and the property has since been listed by CBRE. Vancouver's most high-profile receivership case, that of the 55-storey tower planned for 1045 Haro Street, has now progressed to the sale stage, according to an official sales brochure obtained by STOREYS. The 1045 Haro Street property is being listed by Tony Quattrin, Jim Szabo, and Carter Kerzner of CBRE Vancouver without an asking price.

As of writing, the listing is not publicly available. Although there is no asking price, there are a few existing numbers that could potentially serve as points of comparison. The site is currently occupied by a seven-storey rental building with 160 units that were originally constructed in 1980 and a three-storey commercial building. According to CBRE, the property currently carries a net operating income of $1,770,000

