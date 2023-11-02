Vancouver police raid trio of magic mushroom dispensaries

“This is pretty surprising and if you believe in progressive drug policy this is a real setback for the city of Vancouver,” Larsen said. “We actually do have business licences and I’ve got court dates coming up to determine those business licences — the city are trying to take them away, so I thought that the city would let the bureaucracy deal with us like they have with cannabis dispensaries in the past.”

Larsen’s website describes the shops as “medicinal mushroom dispensaries.” The website further states that Larsen, who was an active campaigner in efforts to have cannabis legalized, is pursuing a similar strategy regarding psychedelic drugs.

