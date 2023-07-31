Vancouver Police criticized for blocking journalists during tent clearing

The head of a B.C. police oversight agency says it’s “unclear what lawful authority was relied upon” by Vancouver Police when they blocked journalists attempting to report on the clearing of tents on East Hastings Street earlier this year. But despite the B.C. Police Complaint Commissioner’s recommendation that the Vancouver police board seek independent advice, board members are instead proposing to have VPD Chief Adam Palmer investigate.

decampment of Hastings Street, when police assisted city staff in removing dozens of tents and shelters from the Downtown Eastside encampment that had become entrenched over several months. Both complaints concerned police conduct that day, with one also mentioning officers’ blocking of journalists from that stretch of Hastings, alleging an infringement of press freedom. The complaint commissioner, Clayton Pecknold, wrote that “it appears that an ‘exclusion zone’ was created by the VPD for the purpose of excluding the public and the media from a specific section of the city for a defined period of time





