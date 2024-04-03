Vancouver Homeless Encampment Cleanup Completed, Residents Allowed Back In

Residents forced out of a Vancouver homeless encampment will be allowed back in this week after the city completed a cleanup of the site. The City of Vancouver says in a statement that residents can move back into the designated area at Crab Park starting Thursday, after crews removed more than 90,000 kilograms of debris and material, 20 propane tanks and six generators.

The city says it has clearly marked each nine-metre-squared shelter site for each of the 27 residents who moved and has placed fresh gravel down to improve drainage and prevent muddy conditions. The city announced plans to remove structures and clean the area last month, citing health and safety concerns that required residents to move to a different area of the park temporarily

