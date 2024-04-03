Vancouver FC Introduces 'Cherry Blossom Kit' to Support Anti-Bullying Campaign

Vancouver FC is thinking pink this year with its new 'Cherry Blossom Kit.' The away uniform, inspired by the blossoming cherry trees in Vancouver, will donate a portion of jersey sales to the Pink Shirt Day campaign, raising awareness of bullying and supporting children's self-esteem.

