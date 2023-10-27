Vancouver escort charged with allegedly drugging, robbing Calgary man

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.WATCH: Escort Jessica Kane is no longer facing the most serious charge in the death of an alleged former client. Rumina Daya explains why.

According to a news release from ALERT — Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Teams — the charges include robbery, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, and four counts of breach of a release order.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit alleges that the 31-year-old Kane committed these offences while on bail for similar charges in B.C. Kane remains in custody in Surrey, B.C. where she’s facing 20 charges dating back to 2021 including administering a stupefying drug, robbery and extortion.Brother of man who died in his home has serious questions about justice systemKane was set to stand trial this past week for administering an overpowering drug and robbery in connection with an incident in Vancouver in January. headtopics.com

However, on the opening day, Crown counsel advised the court that serious charges against the escort had been stayed.Maine shootings renew scrutiny over state’s ‘yellow flag’ gun lawKitten dies after woman uses animal as weapon in domestic dispute: Ontario police

The Vancouver allegations stated that a man rented a unit on Howe Street in January where he met a female escort he found on LeoList. A police search warrant and corresponding documents alleged the man was rendered unconscious and woken up by Airbnb cleaning staff the next day.The Calgary offences allegedly took place in October 2022 when Kane was purportedly working in the Calgary sex trade, according to ALERT. headtopics.com

Following an almost year-long investigation, ALERT found out that Kane was suspected of working in the Calgary area between October and December 2022, in contravention of her bail conditions. ALERT believes there are additional victims in Alberta, who may have been reluctant to come forward at the time.Court-imposed release conditions forbade Kane from engaging in sex trade work.

