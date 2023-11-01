Vancouver eases conditions on developer of long-delayed Little Mountain lands

“There’s a lot of site servicing, credit, a lot of soft costs that’s needed to move the project forward.” Wednesday’s move does not affect a separate occupancy permit hold related to Holborn’s delivery of 48 additional units of social housing on a city-owned lot at the site, which will also include a civic plaza, daycare and neighbourhood house.
He said he was satisfied with BC Housing’s assurance that it could hold Holborn to its social housing commitments, adding that the city still has holds on the second two phases of the development. OneCity Vancouver Coun. Christine Boyle, who opposed the move, said dropping the holds would eliminate what little power the city had over the developer.“The public got a bad deal at Little Mountain 15 years ago, and one of the few redeeming qualities from that terrible deal was that Holborn was required to replace the social housing that was torn down before they started building profitable housing, that was one of the few teeth that the city had to hold them accountable,” she said.
Boyle said she appreciates the provincial commitments to hold Holborn to the deal, but said a change in government at the provincial level could see that change. “We are moving as expeditiously as possible, and I think there has been a lot of misinformation because enactment only happened in 2018, if you take COVID out of the picture, we’ve been working on this for like three years,” he said.
Holborn only finally closed its contract with the B.C. government in 2013, which saw it buy the land for $331 million.
