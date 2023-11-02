Vancouver court challenge claims Canada failed to protect endangered birds

That order, claimed lawyers for the environmental groups, only applies to the seabird’s nests — an unreasonable interpretation of the federal law because logging operations often fail to spot them before it’s too late.

The face of migratory bird recovery First declared threatened in 1990, marbled murrelets can be found along 4,000 kilometres of North American coastline, though most of the small black and white seabird’s population is found in Alaska and B.C.

The marbled murrelet is threatened by oil contamination, entanglement in gill nets when foraging at sea, and unpredictable ocean temperature swings due to climate change, according to an updated recovery strategy released in 2023.

The declines continue — in the decade leading to 2011, the province is thought to have lost 5.4 per cent of the bird’s suitable nesting habitat. The federal government aims to limit the decline in the species to 30 per cent of its 2002 population by 2032.

The two environmental groups requested the court set aside the minister's decision, declaring the interpretation of SARA too narrow and unlawful. They are also seeking declarations from the court saying the law requires the minister to apply protection orders to migratory bird habitat beyond their nests, and in the case of the marbled murrelet, immediately recommend the protection of its habitat.

Two years earlier, Martha died in a Cincinnati zoo as the last passenger pigeon, a species that as the most abundant land bird in North America, once totalled between three to five billion individuals. At the time, the demand from milliners and restaurateurs was driving the steep decline in bird populations.

