Vancouver Canucks suffer a demoralizing loss against Vegas Golden Knights

Oh boy. This game went south faster than a scientifically accurate Santa Claus. Ten minutes into the first period between the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, the game was essentially over, as Jack Eichel scored a demoralizing 3-1 goal just after Nils Höglander had gotten the Canucks on the board. The rest of the game was just the Golden Knights making it progressively more and more over until it was the most over it could possibly be.

The Canucks were not only done in by that bad start but by the mistakes they made every time they came close to getting back into the game. Twice the Canucks gave up a goal to the Golden Knights within 30 seconds after scoring, which cut short any opportunities to push for a comeback. “Not a good start and it starts with me,” said Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who made a rare skating mistake before the opening goal. “Everyone’s got to look inwards her

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marchessault scores team-high 41st goal, Golden Knights win third straight, 6-3 over CanucksJonathan Marchessault scores, adds two assists as Vegas Golden Knights double up Vancouver Canucks 6-3

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

First-place Canucks hand struggling Golden Knights 3-1 loss in VegasQuinn Hughes, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Conor Garland score for Vancouver

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko out 'week-to-week' with lower-body injuryVANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say Thatcher Demko will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Marchessault scores team-high 41st goal, Golden Knights win 3rd straight, 6-3 over VancouverLAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Marchessault scores team-high 41st goal, Golden Knights win 3rd straight, 6-3 over VancouverLAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Loss to L.A. Kings keeps Vancouver Canucks from clinching playoff spotVANCOUVER — Anze Kopitar scored and notched an assist as the L.A. Kings ground out a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »