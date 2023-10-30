Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Votes to Repair 80-Year-Old Jericho Pier

VANCOUVER BOARD OF PARKS AND RECREATION — The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation voted recently to repair the 80-year-old pier at Jericho Beach, rejecting a previous staff recommendation to dismantle the structure.

A week before the vote, park board staff released a report that recommended demolishing Jericho Pier.Two months later, in January 2022, a combined storm surge and king tide – an exceptionally high tide that occurs during a new or full moon – caused additional and serious damage to the pier. Its deck was flooded and log debris destroyed much of the structure.The staff report said the pier was at risk of even more damage from future heavy weather.

When the Journal of Commerce visited the pier recently, three people were seen using the decrepit facility to fish for crab, despite the rough seas and foul weather that day. According to Andrew Seeton, the board’s senior engineer and engineering team lead, like-for-like repairs means replacing damaged decking, guardrails, beams, pile caps, piles and conducting selective repairs to the ramp and float.The staff report said like-for-like repairs was not a good idea because of high expected maintenance and operations costs. headtopics.com

The cost to deconstruct and maintain the breakwater over which the pier is built was estimated at between $1.3 million and $3.6 million. They say the repairs should be considered as an interim measure, undertaken in order to give the board time to replace the pier with a more permanent structure.

In contrast to Vancouver’s experience with Jericho Pier, the City of White Rock, a small city 26 miles south of Vancouver on the Canada-U.S. border, repaired and reopened the significantly longer White Rock Pier in August 2019, approximately eight months after the structure was severely damaged by a windstorm in December 2018. headtopics.com

