Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users Reflects on 8th Anniversary of Deadly Drug Crisis

VANCOUVER — In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users , executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis .

"That's a lot of people that no longer exist who were kind and thoughtful and just really lovely people." Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry further noted in the statement that the public-health emergency has strained the province in "unprecedented ways." But with both provincial and federal elections looming, Graham fears "the toxic politics is what's going to be killing people next," as politicians vie to win votes touting ineffective solutions to the deadly crisis.

He said the situation needs to be recognized as a "health crisis," adding his government is trying to build and improve the province's mental-health and addictions-care systems.

Vancouver Drug Users Public Health Toxic Drug Crisis Deaths Anniversary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vancouver Coastal Health Opens New Drug Overdose Prevention Site in Downtown VancouverVancouver Coastal Health (VCH) announced the opening of a new drug overdose prevention site in downtown Vancouver to replace the previous facility. The new site is located in a parking lot behind a social housing building on Howe Street.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Small drug seizures down in Vancouver post-decriminalization, police sayVANCOUVER — Small drug seizures in Vancouver dropped at a 'dramatic' rate after decriminalization came into effect in British Columbia, the city's police department says. Insp.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Vancouver police say drug seizures decline during decriminalization trialInsp. Phil Heard: 'We support a caring and compassionate approach to solving the toxic drug crisis.'

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Small drug seizures down in Vancouver post-decriminalization, police sayVANCOUVER — Small drug seizures in Vancouver dropped at a 'dramatic' rate after decriminalization came into effect in British Columbia, the city's police department says. Insp.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Small drug seizures down in Vancouver post-decriminalization, police sayVANCOUVER — Small drug seizures in Vancouver dropped at a 'dramatic' rate after decriminalization came into effect in British Columbia, the city's police department says. Insp.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

‘Slow process’: Vancouver welcoming CRAB Park occupants back in designated areaThe process of moving people into the designated sheltering site at Vancouver's CRAB Park has been slow, according to a city official.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »