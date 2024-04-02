Valero Texas Open Preview: Corey Conners and Rory McIlroy Among the Favorites

Last week, Si Woo Kim and Tom Hoge were among our top-20 picks who cashed in at the Valero Texas Open. This week, we're looking at Corey Conners as the favorite to win the tournament. The TPC San Antonio course demands both distance and accuracy off the tee, which plays to Conners' strengths.

Despite an average season so far, Rory McIlroy is also a contender due to his driving skills.

