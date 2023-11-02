UVic Vikes teams make push for fall national titles

UVic head coach Tracy David made the list, along with Emily Zurrer of Crofton and Clare Rustad of Salt Spring, in the new book Canadian Soccer’s ­All-Time Top 100 Women’s Footballers by Richard Scott. After her national team playing days, she has guided the fortunes as head coach of the Vikes for 22 seasons and has them in the Canada West Final Four at UBC with a semifinal match tonight against the Trinity Western Spartans.

UVic was 10-4-2 in the regular season and is 2-0 in the playoffs for its first visit to the Final Four since 2017.“Now there’s a sense of belief in the squad. We’ve got great team chemistry at the moment. We are in it for each other.”

That has led to playoff ­victories over the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades on penalties and 2-0 over the ­Prairie Division top-seed ­MacEwan Griffins in Edmonton on a brace from Erin Jensen to reach the Canada West Final Four.

Third-year Vikes striker Jensen, a graduate of Nanaimo District Secondary, has 11 goals in the regular season and playoffs, and second-year UVic striker Ruby Nicholas from Quesnel has 10 assists in the regular season and playoffs.

The Vikes and Spartans ­(10-2-3 in regular season and 1-0 in playoffs) split their two regular-season games so tonight’s semifinal looks to be there for either team to grasp.The other semifinal features the Pacific Division top-seed UBC Thunderbirds playing the Prairie Division second-seed University of Saskatchewan Huskies. The semifinal winners will advance to the Canada West championship game on Friday.

