Using battle tanks, Israel deepens ground assault into Gaza, strikes 600 targets

Palestinians in Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel on Monday. Israel's military said it had struck over 600 militant targets in recent days as it expands ground operations in Gaza.

A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled with his family from their house amid Israeli strikes, looks after his twin siblings as they take shelter at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

An Israeli soldier holds a weapon from behind a military vehicle in a location given as Gaza in this photo provided by Israeli Defence Forces on Monday. (Israeli Defence Forces/Reuters) Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages. headtopics.com

Israeli security forces killed four people during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages.

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Israel Declines to Confirm Responsibility for Gaza Telecommunications BlackoutIsrael's chief military spokesperson refuses to confirm whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza, stating that they will do whatever is necessary to protect their forces. Read more ⮕

Israel Declines to Confirm Responsibility for Gaza Telecommunications BlackoutIsrael's chief military spokesperson refuses to confirm whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza, stating that they will do whatever is necessary to protect their forces. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on HamasIsrael has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕

Canadian resident fears for father's safety in Gaza as Israel intensifies bombingA Canadian resident in London, Ont. is worried about his father's safety in Gaza as Israel escalates its bombing campaign. The resident has no way of knowing if his father is alive or dead due to the blackout of information in the area. Israel launched a ground operation after knocking out communications and increasing bombardment. Many residents have fled their homes without warm clothes as winter approaches. Read more ⮕