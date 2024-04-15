Used Car Dealer's Vehicles Vandalized

The owner of Deresti Motors, a used car dealer on the corner of Wellington Street West and Carmen’s Way, learned today that the tires on every one of his vehicles on the lot had been slashed.“I had a customer call me this morning saying all the tires were flat on all the cars,” Pavoni told SooToday. “He wasn’t sure if they were slashed or if someone just let the air out of them. I made my way there, and sure enough they were slashed.
Pavoni estimates he’s looking at more than $5,000 in repairs, which includes four new tires and labour costs on each vehicle. “When we talk about patrolling downtown and making downtown safer, there’s a lot of crime going on in Steelton too,” he said. “You want to make downtown safe and patrol it more strictly, but there’s other areas in town where there’s a presence needed as well — not just downtown.”
“If everyone was honest in this world, it would be a much better place,” he said. “When you buy a car, it’s a big purchase and investment, and you better be honest with people or else you’re not going to last. I wish more people would be that way, not just for running a business, but in their own lives.”
Used Car Dealer Vandalism Slashed Tires Public Appeal
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »