US vetoes UN demand for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

The United States on Friday vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, diplomatically isolating Washington as it shields its ally. Two months since the initial Hamas attack on southern Israel, doctors in Gaza are treating many times the number of patients they are equipped to handle, and a UN official says there is no safe place for humanitarian operations to continue.

The United States on Friday vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, diplomatically isolating Washington as it shields its ally. The resolution was backed by Arab and Islamic nations, the UN secretary-general and many other countries. Ahead of Friday's vote, U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said the U.S. does not believe that an immediate ceasefire would lead to "durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security" because Hamas would remain in charg





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalIsraeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods near a hospital where tens of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalCrowds of Palestinian families stretching as far as the eye could see walked out of Gaza City and surrounding areas toward the south Thursday to escape Israeli airstrikes and ground troops battling Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods. Others joined tens of thousands taking shelter at the city's biggest hospital, not far from the fighting.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Continue Cease-Fire as More Hostages Are FreedThe fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the group freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Israel Approves Cease-Fire with Hamas, Hostage Release ExpectedIsrael's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary cease-fire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel Approves Cease-Fire with Hamas, Hostage Release ExpectedIsrael's Cabinet approves temporary cease-fire with Hamas, expected to bring halt in fighting and release of hostages in Gaza Strip.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »