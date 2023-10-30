US 'term premium' shock may need T-bill surprise

ORLANDO, Florida, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury may need to keep things short for the sake of the long end.

The Quarterly Refunding program and projections to be announced on Nov. 1 come as mounting deficits and a heavier interest rate burden have substantially increased Treasury's funding needs. Treasury, whose goal is a"regular and predictable" debt issuance framework at the lowest cost to the taxpayer over time, is set to substantially increase so-called coupon issuance of maturities beyond 12-month tenors in fiscal year 2024 to rebalance this year's $1.6 trillion surge in bill sales.

Not only is it much more costly to raise long-term debt than was projected only three months ago, debt sustainability concerns have re-emerged at the margin. A San Francisco Fed model estimates that the term premium on the 10-year Treasury bond has risen around 100 basis points since July. A New York Fed model estimates it has risen around 125 basis points, and is now the highest in eight years.Analysts at Morgan Stanley reckon the term premium and debt sustainability worries could prompt a rethink of the bill-coupon supply balance. headtopics.com

Bill supply around these levels would be well down on net issuance of just over $1.6 trillion in fiscal year 2023. But it is still substantial and will keep the share of bills in the total stock of marketable debt above the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee's recommended 15-20% range.

The share of bills in Treasury's total marketable debt outstanding isn't expected to come back below the 20% for several years yet, although analysts don't expect the weighted average maturity of Treasury debt next year to move much from the current level around 70 months. headtopics.com

Treasury market braces for seismic SEC rule

