US tech stocks gain in mixed global moves as inflation lingers

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global shares were mixed on Friday, with technology giants outperforming, while benchmark Treasury yields and the dollar saw little change as data confirmed U.S. inflation remained high, but in line with forecasts.

"Core inflation continues to lose speed," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "This report will not likely change the Fed's view that inflation will slow in the coming months as demand slows," Roach added in an email.

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) advanced 7% after beating sales estimates, while Intel (INTC.O) jumped 9.4% after the chipmaker signaled personal computer market rebounding from a quarters-long slump. Chevron (CVX.N) fell about 6% after the oil major reported a drop in third-quarter profit. headtopics.com

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index was 0.8% lower (.STOXX) and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed about 1% higher after hitting a fresh 11-month low on Thursday.

Bank of America strategists said that despite unexpectedly strong third quarter U.S. economic growth, a slowdown in the fourth still made"a soft landing more likely than no landing." The Fed is widely expected to keep its funds rate in a range of 5.25%-5.5% next week, although Chair Jay Powell has said a strong economy and tight jobs market could warrant more rises. headtopics.com

Oil prices rose as investors priced in fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East which could disrupt oil supplies.CURRENCY MOVES In currency markets, the euro was steady at 1.0569 per dollar, now down almost 14% in the last three months .

