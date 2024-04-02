US Stocks Fall as Worries About Interest Rates Persist

U.S. stocks are falling as worries about interest rates staying high continue to hem in the market. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower early Tuesday. It set an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398 points. The Nasdaq composite was off 1.2%. One of the big reasons the stock market has been on a nearly unstoppable run since late October is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates several times this year.
However several stronger-than-expected reports on the economy have caused worries that the Fed may not cut rates as quickly as hoped. Wall Street drifted lower in premarket trading Tuesday ahead of this week's trove of data from the labor market that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this spring. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% before the bell while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4
