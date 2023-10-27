US says some crypto firms not doing enough to stop illicit finance

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday said some firms in the digital asset space were not doing enough to stop the flow of illicit finance - a subject which has come under renewed scrutiny following the deadly attacks in Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But, he said:"there are those, especially (in) the digital asset space, who wish to innovate without regards to its consequences, including protecting against illicit finance." Adeyemo is on a visit to London and then to Brussels as part of efforts by the U.S. government to coordinate a crackdown on Hamas using parts of the international finance system to bypass international sanctions.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury issued a second round of sanctions that targeted additional assets in a Hamas investment portfolio and people it said were facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies. headtopics.com

But U.S. Treasury officials said on Friday that groups such as Hamas can be identified at the point where they try to convert cryptocurrencies into traditional currencies, such as the dollar, which can be used to make purchases. Officials said identifying these points, including outside of the U.S., is a big part of their work.

