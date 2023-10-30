US Raises North Korea’s ‘Destabilizing’ Acts in Talks With China

HSBC May Hike Performance-Related Pay But Warns Costs to RiseChina’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPOHedge Funds Pile Into Uranium Stocks Poised for ‘Dramatic’ GainsStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpToyota’s Global Sales, Output Reach Record 5.

Arts Umbrella's Gala Raises $1.8 Million, Philanthropists Add $2 Million to EndowmentArts Umbrella's marquee art auction and gala, co-chaired by Christie Garofalo and Bruce Munro Wright, generates $1.8 million. Philanthropists Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa contribute an additional $2 million to the organization's endowment. The event, attended by community leaders and artists including Trevor Linden and Cristina Linden, aims to support youth arts education.

Canada's Decision to Waive Visitor Visa Requirements Raises ConcernsCanada's decision to issue hundreds of thousands of visitor visas without requiring applicants to demonstrate their purpose of visit could erode public confidence in managed migration. The change, kept under wraps for months, has led to a surge in asylum applications and a growing backlog.

Investigation Raises Doubts About Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous AncestryAn investigation by CBC's The Fifth Estate has raised questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's claims to Indigenous identity, including her birthplace and family history. Despite the revelations, the acting chief of Piapot First Nation says the community will continue to support her.

England's poor performance at Cricket World Cup raises concernsEngland's poor showing at the Cricket World Cup has surprised fans, with only one win from five games. Despite still being mathematically alive, England's chances of reaching the semifinals are slim. In contrast, India remains unbeaten with five wins and is in a strong position.

