US Producer Prices Decline, Tencent Profit Beats Estimates, and More

US Producer Prices Decline by Most Since April 2020 on Gasoline. Tencent Profit Beats Estimates in Defiance of China Downturn. US-Based Financier Shuts Ethiopian Unit Citing Forex Rules. SpaceX Discusses Spinning Off Starlink Via IPO as Soon as 2024. ECB’s Centeno Sees ‘Anxiety’ Over Soft Landing in Euro Area. Barclays Starts Marketing Dollar AT1 Bond After UBS Issuance. Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, Chimera Set to Commit Billions More to New Fund.

European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into Focus. Ethiopia to Suspend Debt Service, Plans to Restructure Eurobond. Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

BNNBLOOMBERG: Tencent, Alibaba Earnings Hold Key to $44 Billion China Tech Run Tencent and Alibaba's earnings are crucial for the $44 billion China tech industry. Gaza hospitals are in focus as Biden calls for restraint. Ken Griffin believes Miami could replace NYC as the finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

Top meat producer JBS fails to meet profit expectations due to declining beef margins. PE firms face difficulties in China after a $1.5 trillion betting spree. Fake BlackRock fund filing triggers a brief rally in XRP cryptocurrency. Asia's aging soldiers force US allies to widen recruitment drive. Funds linked to Blue Owl and Oaktree sell bonds ahead of CPI release. Argentina's inflation reaches 143% before the election. Brazil launches its first-ever offering of sustainable bonds. Spain's main business group criticizes Premier Sanchez's Catalan amnesty deal. Pepsi is predicted to surpass Coca-Cola's value thanks to snack brands.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Vanke Bonds Volatility Underscores China Property Debt ContagionIndustry leaders slam bill to ban replacement workers during strikes. Click on the image below to read more ↓

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold and Silver Prices Rise on Tamer U.S. Inflation ReportGold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, following a key U.S. inflation report this morning that came in tamer than market expectations and in turn sunk the U.S. dollar index and dropped U.S. Treasury yields. Short covering in the gold and silver futures markets was featured today, along with some perceived bargain hunting in the cash markets. December gold was last up $17.40 at $1,967.50. December silver was last up $0.837 at $23.20. Today’s U.S. data point of the week saw the consumer price index report for October come in at up 3.2%, year-on-year. CPI was forecast at up 3.3%, year-on-year, versus a gain of 3.7% in the September report. The core CPI rate was up 4.0% in October, compared to the consensus forecast of up 4.1% and up 4.1% in the September CPI report. This data falls into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy doves, who want to see the Federal Reserve halt its interest-rate-tightening cycle. U.S. Treasury yields solidly down-ticked on the CPI data and the U.S. dollar index sold off sharply. The U.S.

KİTCONEWSNOW: U.S. Inflation Eases More Than Expected in October on Falling Gasoline and Used Car Prices(Kitco News) - Analysts cut their projections for fourth-quarter earnings at companies in the S&P 500 by 3.9% in October, according to FactSet, more than twice the 10-year average of 1.8%. That marks the deepest reduction during the first month of a quarter in more than three years.

European gas prices have increased slightly as the focus shifts to winter risks. Ethiopia plans to suspend debt service and restructure its Eurobond. Vitol has hired a supertanker for Venezuelan oil as rules are softened. Nvidia's winning streak is showing signs of overheating. Food inflation is expected to ease next year. China's economic activity is mixed as Beijing increases support. UK has received a record £93 billion in orders for a conventional bond sale. Goldman's Kostin predicts stock gains in 2024.

