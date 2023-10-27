US probes GM's Cruise robocars over pedestrian close-calls, adding to woes

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit, Cruise, is facing multiple federal investigations over its cars’ safety, including two incidents where the robot cars appeared not to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, according to a U.S. regulator's letter released on Friday.
NHTSA previously made public another Oct. 20 letter in which it raised concerns over several hard-braking incidents by Cruise vehicles that resulted in collisions. Asked about the videos, Cruise said on Friday the vehicles were tracking all pedestrians in both cases and that it has"made improvements as part of our process of continuously enhancing our technology to give pedestrians more space around our vehicles."
The NHTSA probes add to Cruise’s October woes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the driverless cars to be removed from state roads, calling them a public hazard and alleging the company had"misrepresented" the safety of the technology. headtopics.com
Cruise is competing with Alphabet’s Waymo unit, and others, to develop the robot cars for wider production and deployment. Perfecting the technology will take years of real- world testing, but the companies have run in to resistance from some lawmakers and citizens who said they fear the vehicles are as yet unproven and pose a safety risk.