US probes GM's Cruise robocars over pedestrian close-calls, adding to woes

FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San FranciscoSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit, Cruise, is facing multiple federal investigations over its cars’ safety, including two incidents where the robot cars appeared not to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, according to a U.S. regulator's letter released on Friday.

NHTSA previously made public another Oct. 20 letter in which it raised concerns over several hard-braking incidents by Cruise vehicles that resulted in collisions. Asked about the videos, Cruise said on Friday the vehicles were tracking all pedestrians in both cases and that it has "made improvements as part of our process of continuously enhancing our technology to give pedestrians more space around our vehicles."

The NHTSA probes add to Cruise’s October woes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the driverless cars to be removed from state roads, calling them a public hazard and alleging the company had "misrepresented" the safety of the technology.Cruise had been operating an Uber-like service with unmanned vehicles, primarily in San Francisco, but the company halted that service this week. It is still allowed in the state to test autonomous cars with human safety drivers. headtopics.com

Cruise and Waymo have deployed the cars in several states in addition to California, including Arizona and Texas.

