US Presses China for More Yuan Transparency as Yellen Meeting Looms

The US is urging China to increase transparency in its currency, the yuan, ahead of a meeting between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. The US has long accused China of manipulating its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage. Meanwhile, former executives from Cantor Fitzgerald have launched a lending platform for anticipated spot Bitcoin ETFs. Neema, the new platform, aims to provide institutional investors with access to Bitcoin lending markets.

In other news, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari has stated that the fight against inflation is not over and the Fed will take further action if necessary. The US is also calling for new limits to the Wall Street bank backstop following the March crisis. The Chicago Council has approved a measure to put a mansion tax on the ballot, while Renault is finalizing the transfer of its 28% stake in Nissan. Zero-coupon Treasuries were in high demand during the October yield surge. The share of debt held by US consumers younger than 50 has risen by the most on record. Ottawa has extended the deadline for the underused housing tax, and surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are reported to be 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Additionally, Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

